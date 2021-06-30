Two new faces join team at Union

The Providence-based architecture firm has welcomed two new team members to its growing team of talented Architects and Designers.

Alanna Jaworski, AIA recently joined our team as Project Architect. She previously worked in New York City and since coming to Providence she has dove into all aspects of our projects. She has been working with colleagues on conceptual plans for several new housing projects, where she is fielding construction questions, working with engineers, coordinating drawings, and researching code/zoning information in several towns. Alanna has really enjoyed the process of working on projects within a community, and on a scale where relationships with town planners, neighbors, owners can have such a positive impact on the project outcome.

When she is not riding her bike or seeking out new lunch spots downtown, she spends time volunteering as a Board Member for a school in Cambodia which provides English language and computer skills to minority Cham students and Khmer students in a rural village. Alanna was fortunate to spend a month there, fully immersed in village life.

As a Project Captain for our team, Steve Wolenski is responsible for providing ongoing communication and support to our clients and their projects. He works with project teams to design building solutions for a range of concerns, needs, and conditions. Currently focused on several of our residential & multi-family projects, Steve models projects in 3D to work through and clearly present ideas to clients, and coordinate and review drawing sets with our project teams.

Before joining Union, Steve worked in various architecture firms in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. When not working in the office, Steve enjoys traveling with his camera, photographing, and drawing places from his travels, and New England sports.

About: Union is an award-winning architecture and design firm based in Providence, Rhode Island. Our mission to create places that deliver long-term value for clients and communities. We design beautiful, inspiring, and sustainable buildings and spaces that are firmly grounded in market realities and created to stand for generations.

http://unionstudioarch.com/