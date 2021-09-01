UMass Law receives $120K grant for Justice Bridge program

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts School of Law announced Aug. 18 that it has received a $120,000 grant from Bristol County Savings Bank to support the law school’s Justice Bridge program.

The Justice Bridge program, UMass Law said, closes the gap between recent law school graduates seeking to develop law practices and individuals who need legal representation access but who don’t yet qualify for, or are turned away from, free legal aid.

UMass Law said the grant will be paid out over three years, and will allow Justice Bridge and UMass Law students and graduates to serve unmet legal needs within southeastern Massachusetts.

In a statement, UMass Law Dean Eric Mitnick said the Justice Bridge program, with the support of the bank, has served as a lifeline for thousands of people in the community “and the program cultivates a new generation of lawyers who will continue to impact our local communities for years to come.”

