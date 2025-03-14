URI being investigated by federal officials for possible civil rights violations

By
-
THE UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND is among 45 colleges and universities across the U.S. now under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for possibly violating Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island is among 45 colleges across the U.S. that are now being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education for potential violations of Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act. The federal department announced Friday that Rhode Island’s state land-grant school may have violated Title VI by

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display