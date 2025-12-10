URI researcher receives $465K grant for nanotech research

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – University of Rhode Island professor Jason Dwyer has received a six-figure grant from the National Science Foundation to support his nanotechnology research, the university announced.

Dwyer, a professor of chemistry and associate dean, received a three-year, $464,964 grant to develop new tools for nanopore sensors, aiming to improve cost-effective detection of serious medical conditions.

This project continues Dwyer’s nearly 20 years of research into single-molecule sensing and nanopore technology commercialization.

“We’re now in a space where we’re continuing to do discovery-based research,” Dwyer said. “This funding is key to bringing all of the earlier work together.”

Nanopore sensors analyze single molecules by measuring ionic current changes as they pass through a nanoscale channel. New sensors aim to identify proteins for earlier disease detection.

Dwyer envisions using them for biomedical diagnostics, analyzing various bodily fluids with precision, potentially transforming human health.

“This is a huge game changer,” he said. “With this technology, we’re going to examine molecules one at a time … determining its amino acid composition and sequence is game changing.”

At least two Ph.D. students from the university will collaborate with Dwyer on this study, analyzing samples with custom computer code and artificial intelligence. A new nanopore scanner will also be designed to understand and control device operation, particularly nanopore surface coatings.

The research grant will also fund hands-on training opportunities for students, equipping them with lab skills for the life sciences industry or academic careers.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.