BOSTON – Another offshore wind effort is challenging the Trump administration’s stop work order. On Thursday, Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the developers of Vineyard Wind, filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court against the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s suspension order issued on Dec. 22.

On Thursday, Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the developers of Vineyard Wind, filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court against the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's suspension order issued on Dec. 22.

“Vineyard Wind continues to work with BOEM, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, and other relevant authorities to understand the matters raised in the order,” the company said.

The company also argues that the suspension violates federal law and, if left in place, would cause “immediate and irreparable harm” to the project and the communities set to benefit from the new power.

Vineyard Wind, is located about 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket off the coast of Massachusetts. Construction on the 62-turbine project, which began in 2021, was 95% complete and already feeding electricity into the New England grid when the stop-work order was issued.

Vineyard Wind has invested $4.5 billion in the project and said it is losing roughly $2 million per day during the shutdown, the company said in its lawsuit. also The company warned that the halt could prevent completion before its contracted installation vessel is released on March 31, threatening the project’s financing and long-term viability.

The December stop-work order affected five offshore wind projects: Vineyard Wind 1, Revolution Wind, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, Sunrise Wind, and Empire Wind 1.

Revolution Wind and Empire Wind have since been cleared to resume construction after winning their legal challenges.

Combined, the projects represent more than $10 billion in investment and enough capacity to power more than two million homes, according to Avangrid Renewables.