Vineyard Wind files lawsuit to resume construction after federal shutdown

By
-
VINEYARD WIND has filed suit against the Trump administration to block a federal order halting its offshore wind project. / AP FILE PHOTO / DAVID GOLDMAN

BOSTON – Another offshore wind effort is challenging the Trump administration’s stop work order. On Thursday, Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the developers of Vineyard Wind, filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court against the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s suspension order issued on Dec. 22.

