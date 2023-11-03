What more can the business community do to help improve the state’s public education system?

A coalition of Rhode Island business groups on Nov. 2 announced a new alliance focused on improving education and student achievement across the state.

The nine founding groups include several chambers of commerce, the Partnership for Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Business Coalition, the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association and the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

Their stated goals include focusing on equity, high standards and accountability, innovation and modernization, support and workforce readiness.

Leaders of the business coalition also plan to grow their membership and seek ideas on how best to advocate for their priorities.

