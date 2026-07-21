Woonsocket Education Center receives $50K Citizens grant for nonprofit AI training

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Education Center has been awarded a $50,000 grant through Citizens Bank’s Champions in Action program to launch an artificial intelligence training initiative for Rhode Island nonprofits, Citizens announced July 13.

The funding will support an AI Readiness Training Program designed to help nonprofit organizations use artificial intelligence for fundraising, grant writing, communications, administrative tasks and data analysis.

The program will serve two cohorts representing 40 Rhode Island nonprofits and will be delivered in partnership with the R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner and Rhode Island College.

The Woonsocket Education Center was selected as a 2026 Citizens Champion in Action for Building AI Readiness and Capacity in Rhode Island. In addition to the grant, the organization will receive promotional support from WJAR-TV NBC 10 and volunteer assistance from Citizens employees.

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“Artificial intelligence is changing how organizations operate, but many nonprofits don’t have access to the training and resources needed to take advantage of these tools,” said Michelle Hecht, head of corporate affairs at Citizens.

“We deeply appreciate Citizens for supporting the work of our Woonsocket Education Center and naming us a Champion in Action,” said Jill Olson-Crowley, director of the Woonsocket Education Center.

Since launching 24 years ago, Citizens’ Champions in Action program has awarded more than $13 million in grants and volunteer support to more than 420 nonprofits. In Rhode Island, 67 organizations have received more than $2 million through the program.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.