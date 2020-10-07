401 Tech Bridge accepting applications for Materials Innovation Challenge

PORTSMOUTH – Economic-development organization 401 Tech Bridge has announced its Materials Innovation Challenge, with applications being accepted until Oct. 26.

401 Tech Bridge connects innovators to entities and resources to collaborate on new advanced materials, technologies and products. Challenge funding provided to manufacturers by 401 Tech Bridge can be used for research, validation and testing.

These academic resources can greatly accelerate the development of advanced materials and technologies, used in industries such as aerospace, oceanographic technology, automotive and energy, according to the group.

Funding provided by the 401 Tech Bridge Materials Innovation Challenge includes collaboration with University of Rhode Island professors and recognized advanced-materials researchers Arun Shukla, Sumanta Das and Helio Matos.

“URI has virtually unlimited potential as far as faculty, students and research tools to perform truly groundbreaking advanced materials research. A lot of these resources are not currently available to companies, especially smaller ones, so they can really benefit from this opportunity,” said Katherine Flynn, executive director of the URI Business Engagement Center. “At the same time, the students get to see their research ideas come to life in real-world applications.”

Awarded projects will begin in 2021. Applicants do not need to be based in Rhode Island and there are no company size requirements. The application deadline has been extended from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26.

The 401 Tech Bridge is a business unit of the URI Research Foundation.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.