Addie Wood House in Providence sells for $603K, highest-ever for Elmwood area

PROVIDENCE – A historic home called the Addie Wood House in the Elmwood neighborhood on the South Side of Providence recently sold for $602,500, making it the highest-priced single-family home sale in the neighborhood, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 63 Whitmarsh St. home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Residential Properties, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Built in 1898, the Addie Wood House is a colonial-revival with a large front porch, with an interior that includes hardwood floors throughout, according to Residential Properties.

The first floor features a fireplace and a wood mantle, while across the hall there’s a large dining room and an adjoining living room, the real estate firm said. The first floor also includes a powder room and a laundry room, along with an updated kitchen with stone counters and stainless appliances.

The second floor features two bedrooms and a common bathroom with a whirlpool, and a primary suite with its own bathroom and ample closet space, Residential Properties said. The finished third level of the home features flexible space, the firm said, and there’s also a partially finished basement area with additional living space.

The home’s windows were recently replaced, and the property features a young roof, according to Residential Properties.

The home, built on a 0.1-acre lot, also includes a detached two-car garage.

The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $427,600, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties broker associate Joe Roch represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. The buyer was represented by The Blackstone Team Compass, of Lila Delman Compass.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Olivia Johnson and Evan Johnson, of Providence, and it was purchased by Gabriel Schmutz and Gabriela Weigel, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.