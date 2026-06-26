Are you missing the Tartan Army – the Scotland supporters who stayed in Providence for their team’s World Cup matches in Foxborough, Mass.?

Aside from the PVD Fanzone at Providence’s Station Park, the most visible evidence that World Cup soccer matches have been taking place 20 miles away at Gillette Stadium was the presence of Scotland team supporters in downtown Providence.

For a week, blue and orange Scotland team jerseys and kilts were commonplace locally, as were chants such as “No Scotland, no party.”

The so-called Tartan Army even visited Hasbro Children’s Hospital to make a $10,000 donation.

Before Scotland’s match against the favored Morocco team on June 18, a parade through downtown Providence streets was attended by thousands and ended with a massive party on the lawn of Innovation Park.

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The next day, Scotland lost, 1-0, and the fans moved on shortly thereafter for a match against Brazil in Miami. The Scots lost that tilt, too.

Still, as of June 26, there was a small chance the Scotland national team could qualify for a round-of-32 match against Germany in Foxborough.