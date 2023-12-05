Bank of America/Merrill employees raise $26K to support Audubon Society of R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Employees of the Bank of America/Merrill Call Center in Lincoln recently donated $26,000 to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, which the organization will use to fund summer camp scholarships for youths at wildlife refuges in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to a news release.

The funds were raised from the annual employee charity golf tournament held on Aug. 9 at Crystal Lake Country Club in Burrillville, which was organized by team members from both Bank of America Corp. and Merrill, an investment and wealth management division of Bank of America. More than 200 staff members attended the event, according to the release.

Funds were collected from hole-in-one contests, putting challenges and a gift basket raffle.

“Everyone had a fantastic time, and the incredible generosity demonstrated by all the members was inspiring,” Audubon Executive Director Jeffrey Hall said in a statement. “Audubon presented a giving challenge to support scholarships to Audubon summer camp. By the end of the day, we exceeded every expectation.”

Bank of America President Kevin Tracy said the event was organized by employees to show their ongoing efforts to support the local community and wildlife.

“We are grateful to the Audubon Society for providing [youths] the opportunity to get outside and connect with nature and each other,” Tracy said in a statement. “Being in nature can help young people gain confidence, expose them to experiences outside their day-to-day life, and instill an appreciation for wildlife and the protection of their habitat.”