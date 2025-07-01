BankFive receives two residential lending awards

FALL RIVER – Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, which is also known as BankFive, has received two residential lending awards, the bank announced last week.

Wilfredo Salvador, vice president and community lending officer, was recognized as one of the Top Latino Mortgage Originators in the country by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

Salvador joined BankFive in 2021 and primarily serves customers in the Greater Boston area, according to the bank. He previously served as a mortgage loan originator for CrossCountry Mortgage, Bank of America Corp. and Guaranteed Rate.

“I am honored to have been named one of the Top Latino Mortgage Originators by the NAHREP,” Salvador said. “I take pride in being able to advance homeownership for all of my clients, especially the Hispanic community – a group that has faced significant challenges when it comes to achieving home ownership.”

BankFive also received a MassHousing Healthy Homes Award for issuing the most loans with the Get the Lead Out program and energy efficient loans, the bank said.

The bank offers loan services for things such as lead-out loans to remove lead paint from properties and energy efficient loans to help homeowners incorporate renewable energy sources into their homes.

The bank’s Consumer Lending Department is led by Stephanie Primo-Simons, vice president and consumer lending manager.

“For BankFive to receive the MassHousing Healthy Homes Award is a tribute to our team’s dedication to helping homeowners make their dream of a healthy and safe home a reality,” Primo-Simons said. “Part of BankFive’s mission is to ensure our customers succeed, and by seeing homeowners thrive with a healthy home, this mission becomes a reality.”

BankFive has18 locations across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.