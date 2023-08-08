BankNewport awards $505,000 in grants to 45 R.I. organizations in Q2

NEWPORT – BankNewport awarded more than $505,000 in grants to 45 organizations throughout Rhode Island that focus on areas of need during the second quarter of 2023, the bank announced.
The funds were distributed through the bank’s All In Giving program, which supports organizations that focus on food insecurity, education and workforce development, arts and culture, healthy lives, and underserved populations.
Among the recipients are the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, which will use the funds to expand and renovate its Central Clubhouse; the Providence Public Library, which will use the money to support its Technology Career Pathway education, enrichment and workforce development program; and the Central Falls Children’s Foundation, which will use the funds to help establish El Centro Community Center in the city, a new one-stop supportive community center for residents.
“There are countless organizations in Rhode Island that provide services that are vital to our communities, especially for those most in need, and we are proud to support them and their work,” Jack Murphy, CEO and president of BankNewport, said in a statement.
Other grant recipients included:
- Back to School Celebration
- Battle of Rhode Island 1778 Association
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- BikeNewport
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick
- Capital Good Fund
- College Visions
- East Bay Food Pantry
- FABNewport
- Genesis Center
- Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation
- Hope & Main
- Hope Alzheimer’s Center
- Innovation Studio Inc.
- Inspiring Minds
- International Yacht Restoration School
- Jonnycake Center for Hope
- Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
- Local Initiatives Support Corp.
- Local Return
- Looking Upwards
- Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island
- MS Dream Center of Rhode Island
- New Bridges for Haitian Success
- Newport Art Museum
- Newport Hospital Foundation
- Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust
- Potter League for Animals
- Preservation Society of Newport County
- Redwood Library and Athenaeum
- Rhode Island Philharmonic
- Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
- Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education
- RI Elder Info
- San Miguel School of Providence
- Save The Bay Inc.
- South County Art Association
- South County Museum
- St. Vincent DePaul Society
- The Groden Network
- Thrive Outside
- Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice
