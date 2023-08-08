BankNewport awards $505,000 in grants to 45 R.I. organizations in Q2

NEWPORT – BankNewport awarded more than $505,000 in grants to 45 organizations throughout Rhode Island that focus on areas of need during the second quarter of 2023, the bank announced.

The funds were distributed through the bank’s All In Giving program, which supports organizations that focus on food insecurity, education and workforce development, arts and culture, healthy lives, and underserved populations.

Among the recipients are the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, which will use the funds to expand and renovate its Central Clubhouse; the Providence Public Library, which will use the money to support its Technology Career Pathway education, enrichment and workforce development program; and the Central Falls Children’s Foundation, which will use the funds to help establish El Centro Community Center in the city, a new one-stop supportive community center for residents.

“There are countless organizations in Rhode Island that provide services that are vital to our communities, especially for those most in need, and we are proud to support them and their work,” Jack Murphy, CEO and president of BankNewport, said in a statement.

Other grant recipients included:

Back to School Celebration

Battle of Rhode Island 1778 Association

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

BikeNewport

Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick

Capital Good Fund

College Visions

East Bay Food Pantry

FABNewport

Genesis Center

Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation

Hope & Main

Hope Alzheimer’s Center

Innovation Studio Inc.

Inspiring Minds

International Yacht Restoration School

Jonnycake Center for Hope

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island

Local Initiatives Support Corp.

Local Return

Looking Upwards

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island

MS Dream Center of Rhode Island

New Bridges for Haitian Success

Newport Art Museum

Newport Hospital Foundation

Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust

Potter League for Animals

Preservation Society of Newport County

Redwood Library and Athenaeum

Rhode Island Philharmonic

Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education

RI Elder Info

San Miguel School of Providence

Save The Bay Inc.

South County Art Association

South County Museum

St. Vincent DePaul Society

The Groden Network

Thrive Outside

Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice