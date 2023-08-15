BankNewport names Bonvegna and Krikorian as new vice presidents

NEWPORT – Cheryl Bonvegna has been named vice president, small business lending underwriter of the Credit Administration department at BankNewport and Violet Krikorian has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer at the Cranston branch at 4000 Chapel View Blvd., the bank announced.

In her new position, Bonvegna will be responsible for the underwriting flow of small-business loans for the bank’s Business Lending Program.

Bonvegna, who resides with her family in Swansea, has more than 25 years of banking experience, with the prior 10 years focused on small business and Small Business Administration lending in the Rhode Island and Massachusetts marketplace.

Krikorian, a 35-year veteran of the mortgage industry, will be responsible for assisting first-time homebuyers and experienced real estate investors to secure the mortgage solutions that best suit their needs, according to a news release.

Prior to joining BankNewport, Krikorian worked as a mortgage loan officer at Harbor One Mortgage LLC in Warwick and as a sales manager at Coastway Community Bank in West Warwick.

Krikorian, who resides in Cranston, is a member of the Greater Providence Board of Realtors, a scout representative for the Homenetmen Armenian Boys & Girl Scouts, a member of the board of directors at Comfort Home Elder Care, and chairwoman of the Armenian Relief Society.

Founded in 1819 and headquartered in Newport, BankNewport has 18 branch locations and offers a full suite of loan and deposit products and services for families and businesses throughout Rhode Island. The bank also has a commercial lending office in Providence.