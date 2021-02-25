Bill to protect R.I. Statehouse lawn moves forward

A BILL THAT would require R.I. General Assembly approval for any development of the green space surrounding the R.I. Statehouse received approval from a House committee on Feb. 23. / PBN FILE PHOTO/NICOLE DOTZENROD

PROVIDENCE – A House committee on Tuesday recommended approval for a bill that will discourage development of the green area known as the Statehouse lawn.

The bill, H5100, will prohibit development of any land between Smith, Gaspee and Francis streets without permission from the R.I. General Assembly.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Joseph Solomon Jr., D-Warwick, and Rep. Thomas E. Noret, D-Coventry.

