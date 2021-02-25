Bill to protect R.I. Statehouse lawn moves forward

PROVIDENCE – A House committee on Tuesday recommended approval for a bill that will discourage development of the green area known as the Statehouse lawn.
The bill, H5100, will prohibit development of any land between Smith, Gaspee and Francis streets without permission from the R.I. General Assembly.
The legislation was introduced by Rep. Joseph Solomon Jr., D-Warwick, and Rep. Thomas E. Noret, D-Coventry.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.