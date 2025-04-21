‘Biz Bodega’ operator Innovation Studio files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

PROVIDENCE – Innovation Studio, the Boston-based organization that oversaw programming at Olneyville’s “Biz Bodega” small business resource center, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Biz Bodega, a partnership between Innovation Studio and Providence nonprofit One Neighborhood Builders, ceased operations more than a month prior to Innovation Studio’s bankruptcy filing, said Kyle McKendall, a spokesperson for

“That ceasing of operations [at Biz Bodega] was planned independently from our knowledge of any bankruptcy filings with Innovation Studio," McKendall said. “We had learned from Innovation Studio months prior that they were scaling back their Rhode Island programming and focusing on Massachusetts, so the [One Neighborhood Builders] team was very surprised at any notice of bankruptcy filing.”

One Neighborhood Builders, which owns the former Biz Bodega property, is otherwise unaffected by Innovation Studio’s bankruptcy filing, McKendall said.

One Neighborhood Builders supplied the space to Innovation Studio free of charge, with Innovation Studio providing its own small business support pro gramming and resources on-site.

“The key takeaway of that program was that most small business owners are already strapped with resources and time," McKendall said, and “solo shop [owners] who can’t leave for a few hours to do a training or course at the Biz Bodega.”

Visiting shop owners at their locations “has proved a much more successful outreach program,” McKendall said, and will remain a focus among One Neighborhood Builders' central Providence team.

One Neighborhood Builders is currently exploring new opportunities to make use of former Biz Bodega space, McKendall added.