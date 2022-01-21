Bueno receives Murray Family Prize for Community Enrichment

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

MARIO BUENO, executive director of Central Falls-based nonprofit Progreso Latino, has been awarded the 2021 Murray Family Prize for Community Enrichment from the Rhode Island Foundation. Bueno was recognized for his long commitment to helping Rhode Islanders with cultural and language barriers and various economic challenges. As part of the award, Bueno received $50,000, which…