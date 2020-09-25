Built to last?

Are you certain your business is built to survive the pandemic?
Yes: 80%
We will see: 20%
No: 0%
What has been most essential to your business surviving the pandemic? (Select any that apply)
Innovating and findings new ways of doing business: 50%
Operating via technology, the cloud, etc.: 40%
Downsizing the business where needed: 10%
Finding new resources to aid operations: 0%
We have not needed help to survive: 0%
What are you doing to ensure long-term survival? (Select any that apply)
We are exploring innovations in technology: 70%
We are holding periodic assessment meetings: 40%
We are seeking financial assistance: 20%
We are reviewing optional resources, products and services: 20%
We are not taking any action: 0%
Is your business outlook optimistic for the next quarter?
Yes: 60%
No: 40%
