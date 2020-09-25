Built to last?

Are you certain your business is built to survive the pandemic?

Yes: 80%

We will see: 20%

No: 0%

What has been most essential to your business surviving the pandemic? (Select any that apply)

Innovating and findings new ways of doing business: 50%

Operating via technology, the cloud, etc.: 40%

Downsizing the business where needed: 10%

Finding new resources to aid operations: 0%

We have not needed help to survive: 0%

What are you doing to ensure long-term survival? (Select any that apply)

We are exploring innovations in technology: 70%

We are holding periodic assessment meetings: 40%

We are seeking financial assistance: 20%

We are reviewing optional resources, products and services: 20%

We are not taking any action: 0%

Is your business outlook optimistic for the next quarter?

Yes: 60%

No: 40%

