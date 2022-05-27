Business community accepts R.I. cannabis act

By
-
RHODE ISLAND business leaders say the new recreational marijuana law provies enough protections for employers to create workplace drug policies suitable for their individual companies. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
RHODE ISLAND business leaders say the new recreational marijuana law provies enough protections for employers to create workplace drug policies suitable for their individual companies. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
After years of fighting against the legalization of recreational marijuana use, many Rhode Island business leaders say they’re now satisfied with parts of the new law that will allow employers to continue prohibiting use in the workplace. The measure, quickly approved by lawmakers on May 24 and signed into law the following day, provides “a…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display