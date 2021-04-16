Businesses failing to get pandemic-related payouts

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Kevin Millonzi has “viral” coverage as part of his business-interruption insurance, but that didn’t save the West Warwick caterer from getting rejected when he filed a claim because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His insurance company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., told him his policy didn’t cover losses related to the coronavirus crisis, he said.…