Care New England’s breast cancer screening campaign nets NESHCo award

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System’s marketing department has earned recognition from the New England Society for Healthcare Communications.

Care New England’s media campaign, “Girl, Go Get Your Mammogram,” focused on breast cancer screening and early detection earned a 2021 Lamplighter Award in the health promotion campaign category.

The 12-week campaign featured a graphic of a woman with a microphone urging her peers to get a mammogram.

Care New England says its goals were to spread awareness about early breast cancer detection, and to complete 3,000 mammograms by the end of October 2020. By that time, the goal was surpassed by 148%.

The annual Lamplighter Awards honor top health care marketing and public relations campaigns in New England.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.