Centreville Bank foundation awards record $67,500 in scholarships

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation awarded a record $67,500 in scholarships to 18 students across Rhode Island and Connecticut this year, marking the largest annual scholarship distribution in the foundation’s history.

The annual scholarship program recognizes students for academic achievement, leadership, community involvement and perseverance as they prepare to attend college.

This year’s awards were spread across four scholarship categories: the Emerging Community Leader Scholarship, Future Business Leader Scholarship, the Robert O. Pare Scholarship and the Children of Bank Employees Scholarship.

Recipients of the $5,000 Emerging Community Leader scholarships were Jaylene Le of Toll Gate High School, Katherine Guiot of Coventry High School and Danicah Xavier of William E. Tolman High School.

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The $5,000 Future Business Leader scholarships went to Kai Gordon of Robert E. Fitch High School, Ariana Gutierrez Duran of Ledyard High School and Kinnick Campbell of Norwich Free Academy.

Recipients of the $5,000 Robert O. Pare scholarships were Roukia Abdel of Charles E. Shea High School, Addison Jane Richter of Wheeler High School and Miranda Musumeci of Coventry High School.

Students receiving $2,500 Children of Bank Employees scholarships were Sabrina Buddock of Coventry High School, Kaitlyn Foley of The Prout School, Lia Fernandez of Cranston High School East, Noelia Reed of Tourtellotte Memorial High School, Anjani Deonarine of East Greenwich High School, Walter John Okoney IV of Killingly High School, Avery Gallagher of Woodstock Academy, Jasmine Loiselle of Plainfield High School and Connor Helm of Barrington High School.

Paola Fernandez, Centreville Bank’s senior vice president and community development officer, said the scholarship recipients demonstrated strong leadership and commitment to their communities.

“We are proud to invest in their futures and look forward to seeing the contributions they will make in their colleges, careers and communities,” she said.

The scholarships support students attending colleges and universities, including the University of Rhode Island, Community College of Rhode Island, Johnson & Wales University, Tufts University and the University of Connecticut.

Centreville Bank said the scholarship program is part of its broader charitable giving efforts focused on education and workforce development.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.