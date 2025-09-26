Coastal1 Credit Union’s growth strategy includes attracting businesses

PBN 2025 FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES

2025 $50 MILLION AND ABOVE 5. Coastal1 Credit Union

CEO (or equivalent): Brian A. Azar, CEO and president

2024 Revenue: $157.7 million

2022 Revenue: $105.5 million

Revenue growth: 49.5%

MAKING BUSINESS BANKING more of its business while balancing digital banking with counter service helped Coastal1 Credit Union increase revenues by 49.5% from 2022 to 2024.

Last year, Coastal1 reported $157.7 million in revenue, up from $105.5 million in 2022.

“Everyone in the financial services industry is trying to find ways to diversify their portfolios,” said Robert Gotti, senior vice president of business development and marketing at the Pawtucket-based credit union.

- Advertisement -

The growth came as Coastal1 expanded its suite of offerings to spur business lending and attract more business deposits. Meanwhile, Coastal1 continues to offer digital tools to customers with the great service clients have come to trust at each branch office, including two newer locations in Johnston in 2024 and in Attleboro the year prior.

The credit union is still riding the wave of its 2022 rebranding from Pawtucket Credit Union. On the horizon: remaining competitive could translate into modest rate reductions.