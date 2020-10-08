Colonial reproduction in The Point neighborhood sells for $3.6M

NEWPORT – A home built of salvaged and repurposed antique wooden beams and masonry has sold for $3.6 million. It is the highest price for a home in The Point neighborhood in seven years, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyers.

The seller was represented by RE/MAX Professionals of Newport.

The house, at 88 Washington St., overlooks the Newport Harbor, Goat Island and the Newport Pell Bridge.

It was built on the waterfront site in 1965 using salvaged and repurposed beams and masonry from a 1700s residence on Manton Avenue in Providence that was going to be demolished.

It was sold on Sept. 21 by Edward P. and Ellen C. Reynolds to the William J. Ruh Trust, according to Newport property records.

