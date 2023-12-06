Community Preparatory School’s Corley receives 2023 RIF Murray Family Prize

PROVIDENCE – Dan Corley, founder and head of school of Providence-based Community Preparatory School, has received the 2023 Murray Family Prize for Community Enrichment from the Rhode Island Foundation.

Corley founded Community Prep in 1984 and the school has served nearly 1,000 students in grades 4-8 since then, the foundation said. Almost all of the school’s graduates have been accepted into college preparatory high school programs, according to the foundation, and 83% of them are attending or have graduated from college.

“Our students are challenged to become confident, independent learners and to develop a true sense of community while at our school. Many have become wonderful citizens who take this sense of community and justice into their lives,” Corley said in a statement. “I thank the Murray family for honoring all that our students, alumni, families, faculty, staff, trustees, volunteers, and visitors have achieved.”

With the prize, Corley received $50,000 to use how he sees fit, the foundation said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.