Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Richard Petty, the stock-car racing legend, finished second in his first race. He was so excited that he sped home to tell his mother. “You lost!” was her candid response. Petty objected and thought he did a great job to finish second among 35 cars in his first race. But his mom said, “Richard, you…