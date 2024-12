Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 7.5% year over year in October, the second-highest increase in the nation and highest in all of New England, according to CoreLogic Inc.

Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate in October was higher than the national growth rate of 3.4%, CoreLogic says. New Jersey posted the highest growth rate in the nation at 8.1%. New Hampshire had the third-highest growth rate in the U.S. at 6.3%.

The Northeast has proved particularly resilient to current economic conditions despite slower job growth, elevated interest rates and ongoing affordability concerns, CoreLogic says. O

verall, the national price growth is expected to continue at a muted pace. Still, forecasts suggest that national single-family home prices will reach a new peak level in April 2025. Currently, CoreLogic says the median sales price for all single-family homes in the U.S. is $385,000.

“Similar to much of the housing market activity, home prices continued to mostly move sideways in October,” CoreLogic Chief Economist Selma Hepp said. “A slight home price bump after a late summer decline reflects the rebound in home buying demand resulting from a short but effective decline in mortgage rates in August. Still, as we continue to bump along during this slower time of the year for the housing market, home prices are not expected to reveal much about what’s ahead for the spring home buying market. In the last few years though, springtime has seen home prices jump higher than before the pandemic despite elevated mortgage rates.”

CoreLogic’s forecast shows annual U.S. home price gains relaxing to 2.4% by October 2025.

The October year-over-year growth rates of the home price index for the other New England states are: