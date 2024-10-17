Cottage on Cobble Beach in Middletown sells for $3.5M

MIDDLETOWN – A waterfront estate known as the Cottage on Cobble Beach, with a 2,200-square-foot home built in 1991 and 0.2 acres of land, recently sold for $3.5 million, according to public records.

The 83 Shore Drive home contains four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The two-story home has a clapboard exterior and a mahogany interior trim, with a style reminiscent of the inside of a yacht, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty in its listing for the home.

The home features a wheelchair-accessible front entranceway and a bedroom on the first floor with wide doors, according to the listing. The first-floor bedroom has a private door to a full bath.

The main space on the first floor leads out to a 300-square-foot deck with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, the listing states. The deck has steps leading down to a lawn seawall with private access to a beach, according to Gustave White.

The property was most recently valued by Middletown property assessors in 2023 as being worth $3.33 million, with $2.7 million attributed to the land and the rest to the house, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kate Greenman, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller, while Edith Cushing, of RE/MAX Professional Newport Inc., represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by David Maloof and Jane Grosso, of Northport, N.Y., and it was purchased by Austin Willis and Mary Willis, of Palm Beach, Fla.

