COVID-19 cases increase by 266 with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 266 with one death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 184, an increase from 193 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 25 were in intensive care units and 15 were on ventilators.

There have been 244 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from year to year, there were 309 new cases identified Feb. 15, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 15, 2021, was 243 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 219 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 15, 2021, of which 32 were in an ICU and 22 were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 811,683 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 353,377 to date, an increase of 329 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 3,394.

There were 8,067 tests processed on Tuesday with a positive rate of 3.3%. There have been 7.3 million tests administered in the state.

The department also noted on Wednesday that there were 196 monoclonal antibody treatments administered by providers across the state the previous week. To date, there have been 10,217 MAB treatments administered.