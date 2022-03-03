Cranston home sells for $1.45M in city’s biggest open-market residential sale since 2010

CRANSTON – A two-story colonial home in Cranston recently sold for $1.45 million in the biggest residential property sale in the city that has occurred on the open market since 2010, according to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate.

The main home at 50 Crest Drive, spanning 3,672 square feet and built on a nearly 2-acre lot in 2001, includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to city property records.

The property features a gated pool with a PebbleTec finish with a small waterfall flowing from a brick structure, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. There’s also a neighboring pool house with two guest beds and a full bathroom, the real estate firm said.

In addition, there’s a two-car garage attached to the home, according to property records. Over the garage, there’s a “man cave,” with its own kitchen and bar area, along with a fireplace, gaming room and full bathroom, according to a description of the property from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

- Advertisement -

The home also includes an in-law suite with its own private entrance and a gym space, the real estate firm said.

The grounds of the property include three sheds, a lighted bocce court, travertine patios, large decks, porches and a 22-zone sprinkler system, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. There’s also a surround sound system that spans outdoor and indoor areas, according to the real estate firm.

The property, which was last owned by John Restivo, was valued at $701,400 by city assessors in 2021, according to public records. A copy of the deed documenting the sale wasn’t immediately available online.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.