Custom Westerly home with 4,000 square feet of living space sells for $2.35M

WESTERLY – A custom-built 4,000-square-foot home near the Pawcatuck River across from the state of Connecticut recently sold for $2.35 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 19 North Bottom Ridge Road home contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The two-story home with a wood-shingle exterior, constructed in 2001, comes with a 450-square-foot inground saltwater pool, surrounded by a covered patio and a bronze statue fountain in the form of a trio of dolphins, according to the real estate firm.

The pool area can be accessed through glass sliders, which open out from the back of the house to a wrap-around deck and balcony overlooking the grounds.

The home features hardwood floors throughout and crown moldings, with a kitchen suited with a hooded Wolf stove, Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, and a center island with built-in drawers, according to Residential Properties. The kitchen area also features a breakfast nook and a wine refrigerator.

Upstairs, the home’s primary bedroom features a private bath with a large tile shower, a deep-soaking tub and a dual-sink vanity, according to Residential Properties. The primary suite also features its own corner gas fireplace, a walk-in closet with built-in storage, and walkout access to a covered balcony, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Westerly property assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.37 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Toby Kimball represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. William Hecker, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Robert Petrocelli and Carla Petrocelli, of Westerly. The property was purchased by Todd Lavieri and Suzanne Lavieri, of New Canaan, Conn., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.