Day One director calls projected $400K funding cut ‘dangerous’

PROVIDENCE – Day One, Rhode Island’s lone agency that directly addresses issues of sexual assault, faces a $400,000 budget cut for 2021 that Executive Director Peg Langhammer on Wednesday called “dangerous” and devastating to services.

“We are dismayed with the horrible devastation these significant cuts will have on our statewide programs and services,” Langhammer said, “with no recommendations on how to address the shortfall and complete denial of services to such a vulnerable community.”

The organization said it was notified by the R.I. Department of Public Safety of the deeper-than-expected cut from federal Victims of Crimes Act funding.

The federal act allows funds generated from fines paid by federal criminals to be distributed to services to victims across the country. In 1984, the act mandated that priority for funding should be given to services for sexual assault victims, child abuse victims and domestic violence.

Langhammer said in a statement that the cuts to life-saving and emergency services will make the organization go “back in time.” She said the critical programs the organization provides need to be fully funded during times of a global pandemic and such abuse instances are increasing.

Almost all the programs and services Day One offers will be affected by the cuts, Day One spokesman John Canole said.

Langhammer also said Day One serves 11,000 Rhode Islanders each year and the demand to provide services to victims is “greater than ever” as health care services are transitioning to telehealth platforms in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the organization has seen increases in mental-health services “due to environmental, political, and social stressors in the last six months.” Plus, Day One’s Children’s Advocacy Center provides 24/7 support for child victims and the number of forensic interviews through the center increased by 300% in the last six months.

“Now, with these cuts we need to face the terrible possibility of turning victims away during a time when they need our advocates and services, particularly for children who have been sexually abused and/or sex trafficked,” Langhammer said. “The majority of our clients are from underserved populations that have no access to healthcare or mental health. We cannot compromise the urgent needs and safety of Rhode Islanders. The Rhode Island community deserves so much more from all of us.”

Canole said Day One has open positions that it may not be able to fill due to the cuts. The organization is seeking other funding sources. Day One also reached out to RIDPS and the state’s congressional delegation about the cuts, as well.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.