Dr. Christine Lee named director of Norman Prince Neurosciences endoscopic skull base surgery program

PROVIDENCE – Norman Prince Neurosciences Institute has announced that Dr. Christine Kyuyoung Lee will serve as the director of its endoscopic skull base surgery program and co-director of skull base surgery.

In her new role Lee will collaborate with Brown Neurosurgery to expand the skull base surgery division, partnering with Dr. Curtis Doberstein who is director of cerebrovascular and skull base surgery program at Rhode Island Hospital. Lee will also focus on establishing a multi-disciplinary endoscopic skull base program with the aim to become a regional and national referral center for pituitary lesions, complex cranial tumors and skull base pathologies, according to a news release.

Lee will also serve as director of the Translational Skull Base Laboratory. Her research will include identifying therapeutic targets in chordomas, investigating the cancer neuroscience of skull base tumors and developing innovative tumor imaging tools.

“It is a tremendous privilege to join the Institute and have the opportunity to provide state-of-the-art endoscopic skull base surgery to our patients in the region. I am committed to delivering the highest level of care to patients by incorporating both open microsurgical and expanded endoscopic techniques and working collaboratively with the incredible multi-disciplinary team at Lifespan,” Lee said.

Lee earned her doctoral and medical degrees from in neuroscience from Stanford University School of Medicine. She also participated in a neurosurgery residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and completed a fellowship in skull base surgery at Stanford, working alongside Dr. Juan C. Fernandez-Miranda, who is globally recognized in the field, according to a news release.

“Norman Prince Neurosciences Institute is already a world-class program. Still, we are steadfast in our commitment to constantly advance our capabilities,” said Dr. Ziya Gokaslan, neurosurgeon-in-chief at Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital. “We recruited Dr. Lee because of her incomparable skills and training. The value she adds to our team and the care she can provide our patients is unmatched in the region.”

