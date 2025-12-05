Elevating Black philanthropy

By
-
THE SPARK: Juan Wilson Jr., founder and CEO of The MUSE Foundation of Rhode Island in Providence, says he was inspired by the work of his cousin, civil rights activist and philanthropist Michael S. Van Leesten, to form the organization to encourage philanthropy and engagement among communities of color. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
PBN 2025 DIVERSITY EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS Not-for-profit: The MUSE Foundation of Rhode Island The MUSE Foundation of Rhode Island was formed four years ago in Providence to encourage philanthropy and engagement among communities of color. Guided by its motto of “Enrich. Empower. Equip,” the organization’s goal is to cultivate a culture of people who

