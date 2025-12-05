Elevating Black philanthropy

PBN 2025 DIVERSITY EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS

Not-for-profit:

The MUSE Foundation of Rhode Island was formed four years ago in Providence to encourage philanthropy and engagement among communities of color. Guided by its motto of “Enrich. Empower. Equip,” the organization’s goal is to cultivate a culture of people who give back by generously sharing their time, talent and treasure. “The foundation was structured to help demystify philanthropy, to show folks that there are many ways to get involved,” said Juan Wilson Jr., founder and CEO. For starters, the MUSE Foundation and its partners played a key role in cementing Juneteenth as a state holiday in Rhode Island, making it the first state in New England to legislate the recognition of the end of slavery in the United States. “Celebrating Juneteenth is our legacy initiative,” Wilson said. “We were able to record history and move it forward, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.” To mark the day’s significance, the MUSE Foundation established the Taste of Juneteenth, highlighting Black-owned businesses and artists. In partnership with Juneteenth RI and Hope & Main, the event showcases foods and culture from the African diaspora and provides a dedicated platform for economic opportunity. “We spend so much time having rallies and fighting,” Wilson said. “We also need time to celebrate and decompress. The MUSE Foundation is committed to creating space for that.” Wilson prides himself on the lean nature of the nonprofit organization, driven by a small core team, robust Community Advisory Board and strong relationships with community partners like the Rhode Island Foundation, the Swearer Center and United Way of Rhode Island Inc. “I’m especially thankful to CIC Providence for providing us with office space for our headquarters and room for meetings and events,” Wilson said. “They’ve been a really great partner.” The support of these collaborators allows the foundation to take a leadership role on activities that address diversity, equity and inclusion while still maintaining its grassroots approach. Those initiatives include promoting Black Philanthropy Month each August and creating a related Legacy Fund through the Rhode Island Foundation to deliver resources to other community members committed to diversity and equity. “Black Philanthropy Month promotes the work of Black-led nonprofit organizations while encouraging others to give,” Wilson said. It’s not only about money. Contributing time and talent can be just as valuable. Having someone share their expertise is a great way to help others, whether through board participation, mentoring or educating others. That’s the type of connection the MUSE Foundation seeks to make across communities. It’s all about providing opportunities to participate and make a difference. “A lot of people like to use the word equity, but I prefer the term liberation,” Wilson said. He clarifies that equity is a standard established by others, usually those in power, while liberation refers to true empowerment and independence. Lisa Raiola, president and founder of Hope & Main, the culinary incubator, serves on the MUSE Foundation’s Community Advisory Board because she believes strongly in its mission and its leadership. “We’re not telling people what to do,” Raiola said. “We’re providing a platform for empowerment.” Raiola credits Wilson with flipping the script, changing the narrative to inspire young people and the larger Black ­community. “It’s really about shifting the power,” she said. “Empowering people in ways that are different from what they’re used to doing. They’re no longer aspiring to someone else’s standard but achieving their own.” Wilson’s inspiration for starting the MUSE Foundation was very personal. His cousin was civil rights activist and philanthropist Michael S. Van Leesten. The Providence Pedestrian Footbridge was named in Van Leesten’s honor. “Really, this work started a decade ago with the naming of the bridge after my cousin. I wanted to continue his legacy by encouraging others to get involved,” Wilson said. The response to the foundation’s efforts over the past four years has been incredible, with people gathering, volunteering and, most importantly, giving back. But there’s more to do. “We want to think about how we can have the most influence, setting our sights on the future,” Wilson said. “We really want to demonstrate the impact that people of color can have when they get involved.”