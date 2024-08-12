Five Questions With: Dr. Dan Knecht

CVS Health Corp. recently announced a new initiative to help those vulnerable to extreme weather events. The program focuses on extreme heat events first to provide timely excessive heat alerts and outreach to at-risk patients. Under the approach, Aetna care managers contact vulnerable patients up to seven days before an extreme weather event with interventions such as directing patients to CVS resources, cooling centers, health services and medication management, among other things.

In the first two weeks, CVS says care managers have contacted hundreds of at-risk patients in more than 20 states. The program is initially available to members of Aetna Inc., a CVS company, and the goal is to expand to MinuteClinic and CVS Pharmacy locations.

Dr. Dan Knecht, a practicing physician and vice president and chief clinical innovation officer for CVS Caremark, a division of CVS Health, spoke with Providence Business News about the initiative.

PBN: How does extreme heat affect someone’s health? What about those with chronic conditions?

- Advertisement -

KNECHT: Heat waves kill more Americans each year than all other weather events combined. Certain medications can impair heat tolerance and the ability to regulate body temperature. As a practicing physician, I’ve seen how extreme heat and poor air quality also worsen chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. However, most heat-related deaths are preventable with education, outreach and intervention.

PBN: How does CVS connect with vulnerable patients before there is extreme weather?

KNECHT: We use weather, environmental and air quality data that allows us to map the current and future state of our atmosphere at a specific location and time, providing accurate, real-time and highly localized weather insights. We then couple that information with patients’ medical and pharmacy data to reach out to those who are at-risk and living in areas facing extreme heat. Based on this information, our Aetna registered nurse care managers proactively reach out to vulnerable patients up to seven days in advance of an extreme weather event and provide them personalized tips and resources.

PBN: Will CVS’ new initiative be expanded? If so, in what ways?

KNECHT: The initiative is currently available to members of Aetna, with the goal to expand to other consumers, including those who visit MinuteClinic and CVS Pharmacy locations where we can provide timely environment-related recommendations at time of care. In the fall, we plan to expand to patients vulnerable to reduced lung function, asthma and cardiac problems resulting from exposure to high levels of air pollution.

PBN: How did this new initiative come about? How many people does CVS expect to reach?

KNECHT: As we’ve seen this summer, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe. These types of weather events can have a detrimental impact on people’s health, especially those with chronic health conditions or who are older.

By combining our own services – like Aetna care managers and Oak Street Health Centers – with extensive data science, we are taking a unique approach to reach and help vulnerable communities and hope to help several thousand highest-risk individuals in the coming months. The span of our outreach will depend on the number and severity of heat waves across the country.

PBN: What are some ways people can stay safe in extreme heat?

KNECHT: During heat waves, it’s important for people to keep in mind that heat and certain medications can impair heat tolerance and the ability to regulate body temperature; heat may affect the performance of certain medications and their devices – e.g., inhalers, diabetes equipment/supplies; some populations are more vulnerable to extreme heat, such as children, those who are pregnant and the elderly; to stay cool, drink fluids, schedule outdoor activity carefully and stay cool indoors; [and] understanding when being outside may put health at risk is key.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.