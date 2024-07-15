Five Questions With: Dr. William Grobman

Dr. William Grobman, a nationally recognized maternal-fetal medicine expert, recently joined Care New England Health System and Brown University. Beginning July 1, Grobman serves as Care New England’s chief scientific officer and the associate dean of research for the health system and Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School. Grobman will also serve as the executive vice chair for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology beginning Dec. 1. He spoke with Providence Business News about his previous work and new position.
PBN: What are your priorities for your new role?
GROBMAN:
I am really excited to have joined Care New England and Brown University and to have taken on my new role. I will be focused on working with the leadership team to promote and enhance the many initiatives designed to solidify and extend our abilities as a great academic medical center.
PBN: Why did you choose to come to Care New England and Brown University?
GROBMAN:
At this stage in my career, I aspire to work in a setting that is conducive and devoted to creating health and well-being in its surrounding community. I chose to come to Care New England and Brown University because they have a unique combination of research capabilities, clinical expertise and public health initiatives that are foundational to achieving that goal.
PBN: What are some recent trends you've noticed in maternal-fetal medicine research?
GROBMAN:
Although many amazing advances are occurring in maternal-fetal medicine research, I’ll pick two to talk about given how important they are if we are to understand the best approaches to improve outcomes.
First, is the relationship between pregnancy and lifelong health for both the person who has been pregnant and their child. We are getting a better and better understanding that the events that occur in pregnancy have important consequences not just during or immediately after the pregnancy but years later.
For example, having a pregnancy with high blood pressure that arises for the first time or in which a baby is smaller than expected at birth is associated with worse cardiovascular health years later for the mother and child, respectively. There is a lot of work at present in terms of understanding the mechanisms that underlie these relationships and finding ways to intervene to prevent adverse outcomes from ever happening.
Second, we are becoming increasingly aware that circumstances outside of the traditional health care setting are major drivers of pregnancy outcomes. Accordingly, there is a lot of work that seeks to understand how best we can help to overcome these adverse “social drivers” – such as lack of access to healthy foods – to support pregnant people and their families.
PBN: Where do you see opportunities to expand your research into predicting and preventing adverse obstetric outcomes?
GROBMAN:
As one might expect based on my answer to the above question, I think there are increasing opportunities to re-imagine how and when we intervene to improve adverse pregnancy outcomes. Rather than, as has often been done in the past, confining ourselves to the time frame of pregnancy itself, I believe there is a great opportunity to think about all the things we can do before and after pregnancy – including outside of the “four walls” of health care settings – to best understand who is at risk for adverse outcomes and how we can intervene through the lens of pregnancy to enhance health through the life course of individuals.
PBN: Your work with the 2018 ARRIVE Trial helped change the standard of care in obstetrics and maternal-fetal medicine. How do you continue to see the effects of that trial in maternal-fetal medicine care and research?
GROBMAN:
Thank you for saying that. I continue to see the effects of that trial in several ways, although perhaps most importantly, I believe it has changed the nature of the conversations that people have around the timing of birth and how to think about that timing in the most person-centered way.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
