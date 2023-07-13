Food and beverage operators selected for I-195 District Park Pavilion

PROVIDENCE – The Guild Brewery and Seven Stars Bakery will be the food and beverage providers for the I-195 District Park Pavilion, the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission announced Thursday.

Terms of the contract, which were not disclosed, are expected to be finalized at a later date. Groundbreaking is expected this year with the pavilion scheduled to open in 2025.

“We are thrilled that two well-known and much-loved Rhode Island businesses have been awarded this opportunity,” said Marc Crisafulli, chairman of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission. “The park has become a destination in Providence and the pavilion will enhance the experience for everyone who comes to enjoy this beautiful green space in our city.”

Jeremy Duffy and Devin Kelly founded The Guild Brewing Co. in 2015. The Guild has three retail locations, in Pawtucket, Providence and Warren. Its Providence location, The Guild PVD Beer Garden, was launched in District Park in 2020 along the scenic Providence River in partnership with the with I-195 Redevelopment District.

“Our goal is to bring best-in-class service and leverage our experience to make the District Park pavilion a place that celebrates community through food, beverage, music and art,” said Duffy, Guild co-founder and managing partner. “Through our partnership with Seven Stars Bakery, park patrons will be able to enjoy their top-of-line coffees and delicious bakery goods in the morning. At lunch and into the evening, the Guild will serve a wide-ranging menu along with their lineup of locally produced craft beers and seltzers. We are excited for this opportunity and look forward to working with the Commission to make it a reality.”

Seven Stars’ bakers handcraft award-winning breads and pastries from scratch every day at its five retail locations: Cranston, Rumford and three in Providence.

Los Angeles-based Agora Partners is planning to build a $4 million, year-round food and beverage pavilion at the Innovation District Park, modeled after New York City’s Bryant Park and other food-and-drink-centered public spaces across the country.

The 4,000-square-foot pavilion will feature a small indoor seating area (less than 60 seats), accompanied by outdoor dining and a full commercial kitchen, with lunch, dinner and drinks – “ideally” breakfast too — available seven days a week, year-round. The project includes public bathrooms, free Wi-Fi, and infrastructure upgrades in the area.

The commission on April 19 approved a sponsorship agreement with Bally’s Corp. for the event lawn portion of the Innovation District Park.

Under that agreement, the area will be renamed the “Bally’s Event Lawn.” The Providence-based gambling company will also install signage in and around the property.

The naming rights for the park were promised as part of a legislative act signed by Gov. Daniel J. McKee in 2021, establishing a 20-year lottery contract with International Game Technology PLC and Bally’s Corp.