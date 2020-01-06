Forbes ranks R.I. No. 41 for business in 2019

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranks No. 41 on Forbes’ annual Best State for Business list for 2019.

The ranking reflects a two-spot improvement for the Ocean State from 2018 and lands Rhode Island in the top three among New England states.

Massachusetts ranked highest in New England at No. 19 for 2019, followed by New Hampshire at No. 25. North Carolina ranked No. 1 overall this year, followed by Texas and Utah.

States were ranked on metrics pertaining to business costs, labor supply, regulatory environment, economic climate, growth prospects and quality of life.

Rhode Island metric ranks for 2019:

Business costs: No. 44 (No. 3 in New England)

Economic climate: No. 40 (No. 4 in New England)

Growth prospects: No. 32 (No. 4 in New England)

Labor supply: No. 29 (No. 5 in New England)

Regulatory environment: No. 44 (No. 4 in New England)

Quality of life: No. 20 (No. 3 in New England)

Massachusetts ranks for 2019:

Business costs: No. 48 (No. 6 in New England)

Economic climate: No. 5 (No. 1 in New England)

Growth prospects: No. 15 (No. 1 in New England)

Labor supply: No. 5 (No. 1 in New England)

Regulatory environment: No. 37 (No. 2 in New England)

Quality of life: No. 4 (No. 1 in New England)

The full list may be viewed online.