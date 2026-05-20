Election 2026: Foulkes takes 20-point lead over McKee in WPRI/Emerson poll

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PROVIDENCE – A new poll of likely voters shows Democrat Helena Foulkes with a commanding lead over incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee in the upcoming gubernatorial Democratic primary on Sept. 9, with more than one-third of respondents saying they’re still undecided. Foulkes holds a 20-point lead over McKee in a poll released by WPRI-TV CBS 12

PROVIDENCE – A new poll of likely voters shows Democrat Helena Foulkes with a commanding lead over incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee in the upcoming gubernatorial Democratic primary on Sept. 9, with more than one-third of respondents saying they're still undecided.

According to the results from the 565 likely voters surveyed, 40% said they would vote for Foulkes, 20% said they would choose McKee, 37% remain undecided and 3% said they would pick someone else. The poll has a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

The WPRI poll added to a growing number of survey’s where McKee’s numbers have lagged.

In April, Foulkes had a 34-point lead over McKee in a poll by the University of New Hampshire.

The poll questioned 718 Rhode Island residents, including 328 likely voters, between April 16-20. Forty-five percent said they would vote for Foulkes, a former CVS Health Corp. executive, if the primary were held that month, while 11% said they would vote McKee, 3% said they would vote for restaurateur Gregory D. Stevens, 2% said they would vote for another candidate, and 39% said they were undecided.

Stevens, who owns Pat’s Italian Restaurant in Coventry, Cumberland and Johnston, joined the Democratic field on Nov. 13.

In a Morning Consult poll released on Feb. 3, McKee’s approval rating climbed to 49%, a significant improvement from his 40% approval rating in Morning Consult’s poll that ran from July to September 2025, which was the lowest rating of all U.S. governors in that poll.

In the WPRI/Emerson poll, 60% of the voters surveyed had an unfavorable view of McKee while 21% had a favorable view. About 29% viewed Foulkes unfavorably and 27% had a favorable view.

Along party lines, 43% of Democrats surveyed had an unfavorable view of McKee while 29% said the same of Foulkes. About 65% of Republicans surveyed had an unfavorable view of McKee compared with 31% for Foulkes. Among independents, 70% viewed McKee unfavorably compared with 34% for Foulkes.

Barrington businessman Ken Block declared his candidacy for governor on April 2, marking his third attempt at the state’s highest office and his first as an Independent.