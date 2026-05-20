Election 2026: Foulkes takes 20-point lead over McKee in WPRI/Emerson poll

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DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL challenger Helena Foulkes has widened her lead over incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee to 20 points, according to a new poll by by WPRI-TV and Emerson College. / PBN FILE PHOTOS/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – A new poll of likely voters shows Democrat Helena Foulkes with a commanding lead over incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee in the upcoming gubernatorial Democratic primary on Sept. 9, with more than one-third of respondents saying they’re still undecided.  Foulkes holds a 20-point lead over McKee in a poll released by WPRI-TV CBS 12

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