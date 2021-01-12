Fuller named UMass Dartmouth’s interim chancellor

DARTMOUTH – Mark Fuller, currently the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s vice chancellor for advancement and former dean of the university’s Isenberg School of Management, has been named the interim chancellor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, the university announced Tuesday.

Fuller will assume the role that was held by Mark Preble, who temporarily led UMass Dartmouth following Robert E. Johnson’s resignation in September. Johnson was later named president of Western New England University. Preble will assist Fuller in the transition, UMass said, and Preble will still serve on UMass Dartmouth’s senior leadership team.

Fuller, according to the university, joined the UMass system in 2009. He subsequently led Isenberg School where he helped make the undergraduate business program among the best in the northeast, UMass said.

In a statement Tuesday, Fuller said he is inspired by UMass Dartmouth’s mission, energy and momentum and is “honored” to serve the university in a new capacity,

- Advertisement -

“I look forward to getting to know the Dartmouth community, and am eager to listen and learn from our students, faculty, and neighbors throughout the South Coast,” Fuller said.

UMass President Marty Meehan said in a statement that he has “full confidence” that Fuller is the right person to lead the university through the leadership transition.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.