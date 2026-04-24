Gift cards that keep giving

By
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Bruce Newbury
Bruce Newbury

The benefits of the Newport Restaurant Group’s gift card program don’t end with the meal. As part of the annual, year-round program, the group donates $2 from every gift card purchase to local nonprofits fighting food insecurity. In 2025, the employee-owned company donated $81,314 to local nonprofits, topping the previous year’s total. Since the program’s

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