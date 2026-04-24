Gift cards that keep giving

The benefits of the Newport Restaurant Group’s gift card program don’t end with the meal. As part of the annual, year-round program, the group donates $2 from every gift card purchase to local nonprofits fighting food insecurity.
In 2025, the employee-owned company donated $81,314 to local nonprofits, topping the previous year’s total. Since the program’s inception in 2019, more than $366,000 has been distributed to local agencies.
The program isn’t a surprise. The first people who are always there on the front line of giving are those in food service; it is in the nature of the men and women who make hospitality their career.
“I think that’s really important, as a hospitality company, to give back and strengthen our community,” said Kevin DiLibero, chef and culinary director for the restaurant group. “It is impressive because our gift card sales through the holiday season, it is a very large amount of gift card sales that we do, so the impact back to the community [increases and] is really beneficial for them.”
The group has restaurants in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, so organizations from both states benefit from the program.
Rhode Island organizations that received proceeds this year included the Aquidneck Community Table, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Rhode Island Community Food Bank and the Hope’s Harvest program at Farm Fresh Rhode Island.
The work done by the organizations is wide-ranging, but none of it involves more of the food chain than Hope’s Harvest. The program mobilizes volunteers to harvest surplus fruits and vegetables from farms, contracts with local growers and pays for surplus produce.
Too often in the past, if a single fruit or vegetable was unattractive, it was left in the field on the vine. Hope’s Harvest organizes volunteers to go on trips to pick and harvest those crops. This is known as gleaning, or rescuing food from the fields.
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GIVING BACK: The Hope’s Harvest program at Farm Fresh Rhode Island received a donation from the Newport Restaurant Group as part of the group’s gift card program, in which it annually donates $2 of every gift card purchased at its restaurants to local nonprofits. Pictured from left are Christopher Watson, general manager of Hemenway’s; Breanne Penkala, operations manager, and Ally Jennings, assistant director of hunger relief, at Hope’s Harvest; and Paul Sousa, general manager of Waterman Grille.
COURTESY NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP[/caption]
“Hope Harvest goes into the fields where food would actually just rot in the fields or get turned into the soil for compost,” DiLibero said. “So, it’s rescuing food, getting that food back into the food system that might be grade B or a grade C or a grade D, but it’s still very, very tasty food.”
Gleaning also benefits restaurants because these “less than pretty” crops can be brought in at a lower cost, ultimately reducing menu prices by lowering overhead.
“Newport Restaurant Group’s donation of $10,000 to our Hope’s Harvest program will allow us to continue reducing on-farm food waste and ensure more Rhode Islanders have access to fresh healthy food,” said Delite Primus, director of advancement at Hope’s Harvest.
A big part of the employee ownership spirit comes through in this aspect of the business. Team members get involved and are proud of their efforts.
DiLibero said this sets NRG apart from other restaurants.
“Speaking from the heart, I’ve been with the company for 21 years,” he said. “Thinking like an owner and being part of something special, what permeates throughout all of our kitchens and front-of-the-house teams is that there is a spirit of giving back and being hospitable.”
Gift cards are available at all NRG restaurants, including 22 Bowen’s, Aurelia, Castle Hill Inn, La Vecina Taqueria, The Mooring, and Smoke House, all in Newport; Hemenway’s Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar and Waterman Grille, both in Providence; Avvio Ristorante in Cranston; Boat House in Tiverton; Celeste in Narragansett; Iron Works in Warwick; J.T. Commons in Middletown; Papa Razzi Trattoria in Wellesley, Mass.; and Bar ’Cino, with locations in Newport, as well as Massachusetts locations in Brookline, Watertown and Westwood.
“Dining Out With Bruce Newbury,” syndicated weekly on radio, is heard in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and Indiana. Contact Bruce at bruce@brucenewbury.com.