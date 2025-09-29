Harbor Lights Marina sells for $9.92M in off-market sale

WARWICK – Harbor Lights Marina has been sold for $9.92 million in an off-market transaction, according to the city clerk's office.
Monument Marine Group sold the 70-acre property to Flying Bridge Real Estate LLC, a firm based in Falmouth, Mass., according city records.
Colliers represented the sellers and SVN Marinas, a real estate advising firm focused on marinas and marine businesses, represented the buyers.
Monument Marine Group, an investment firm focused on the marine industry, purchased Harbor Lights in 2023 for $3.1 million.
“Since purchasing this marina, Monument has refined its growth strategy and asset targets, leading to a decision to divest,” said Andrew Cantor, senior vice president at Colliers and a founding partner of the Leisure Property Advisors team, which represented the seller. “Selling this property is a part of that larger strategy and will allow Monument to reinvest in properties located within its target markets.”
Located in the Warwick Cove, Harbor Lights includes 208 boat slips, a 9-hole golf course, an infinity pool and a club house spanning more than 15,000 square feet with event space for up to 250 guests as well as a 100-seat restaurant.
The property was assessed at about $3.9 million this year, according to city records.
“Harbor Lights is a great facility with tremendous potential for hosting large events in a unique setting,” said Cantor. “The acquisition of Harbor Lights will expand the buyer’s marina and event footprint in New England and provide multiple revenue streams.”
A representative for SVN Marinas did not immediately respond to Providence Business News request for comment.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.