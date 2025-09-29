Harbor Lights Marina sells for $9.92M in off-market sale

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Stay Ahead of the Threat Curve! Secure your place at the PBN Cybersecurity, AI & Tech Summit

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – Harbor Lights Marina has been sold for $9.92 million in an off-market transaction, according to the city clerk’s office. Monument Marine Group sold the 70-acre property to Flying Bridge Real Estate LLC, a firm based in Falmouth, Mass., according city records. Colliers represented the sellers and SVN Marinas, a real estate advising firm

WARWICK – Harbor Lights Marina has been sold for $9.92 million in an off-market transaction, according to the city clerk's office.

Monument Marine Group sold the 70-acre property to Flying Bridge Real Estate LLC, a firm based in Falmouth, Mass., according city records.

SVN Marinas, a real estate advising firm focused on marinas and marine businesses, represented the buyers.

Monument Marine Group, an investment firm focused on the marine industry

, purchased

Harbor Lights in 2023 for $3.1 million.

“Since purchasing this marina, Monument has refined its growth strategy and asset targets, leading to a decision to divest,” said Andrew Cantor, senior vice president at Colliers and a founding partner of the Leisure Property Advisors team, which represented the seller. “Selling this property is a part of that larger strategy and will allow Monument to reinvest in properties located within its target markets.”

Located in the Warwick Cove, Harbor Lights includes 208 boat slips, a 9-hole golf course, an infinity pool and a club house spanning more than 15,000 square feet with event space for up to 250 guests as well as a 100-seat restaurant.

Colliers represented the sellers and

The property was assessed at about $3.9 million this year, according to city records.

“Harbor Lights is a great facility with tremendous potential for hosting large events in a unique setting,” said Cantor. “The acquisition of Harbor Lights will expand the buyer’s marina and event footprint in New England and provide multiple revenue streams.”

A representative for SVN Marinas did not immediately respond to Providence Business News request for comment.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at

Castellani@PBN.com

.