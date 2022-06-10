Health insurers seek rate increases for 2023

PROVIDENCE – Local health insurers have all submitted requested commercial health insurance rate hikes for 2023 for individual, small and large group plans, the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner announced Friday.

Large group rate requests ranged from an increase of 7% to 13.4%, Small group market rate requests ranged from an increase of 9.2% to 12.3%. Individual group rate requests ranged from an increase of 6.8% to 9.6%.

OHIC said that key factors influencing the rate requests for 2023 were expected increases in the cost of health care services due to increases in utilization, provider prices, and pharmaceutical costs.

OHIC’s final decisions on 2023 rate changes are expected in August.

- Advertisement -

Small group rate requests:

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island requested an 11.7% increase.

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island has requested a 9.3% increase.

UnitedHealthcare (HMO) has requested a 12.3% increase.

UnitedHealthcare (PPO) requested a 10.8% increase

Tufts Health Plan (HMO) requested a 9.2% increase

Tufts Health Plan (PPO) requested a 10% increase

Large group market rate requests:

BCBSRI requested a 7% increase

UnitedHealthcare has requested an 11.3% increase

Tufts Health Plan HMO requested a 10.4% increase

Tufts Health Plan PPO requested a 10.3% increase

Aetna requested a 13.4% increase

Cigna requested an 8.5% increase

Individual market rate requests:

BCBSRI requested a 9.6% increase.

NHPRI has requested a 6.8% increase.