House overwhelmingly approves $14B fiscal 2024 budget 

PROVIDENCE – House lawmakers on Friday overwhelmingly approved a $14.1 billion fiscal 2024 state budget, prioritizing new housing development, the one-time use of remaining federal dollars and education.

In an under three-hour session, the budget was approved by a 68-4 vote. It includes millions of dollars in additional funding for education and the state’s life sciences industry but leaves out a sales tax cut proposed by Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

There is funding for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s request to create a 15-person Cold Case Unit; fully funds the newly created Department of Housing, adding 21 additional employees; boosts education aid by $52.6 million; establishes the Hope Scholarship at Rhode Island College; and includes rebates for four months on gas and electricity bills.

“It’s been a team effort,” said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick.

- Advertisement -

The House version added $31 million toward housing production, including $21 million in federal recovery funds for Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor’s department; $4 million for “transit-oriented development” and $4.3 million to be transferred to the R.I. Infrastructure Bank.

In a Friday statement, Neronha called the budget a “total win” for the people of Rhode Island.

The House Finance Committee approved the budget on June 2. House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney said on Friday the budget would “position the state to be as competitive as possible in the future.”

The budget includes a $50,000 exemption to the tangible tax and $45 million for a new quasi-public agency geared toward life sciences that was championed by Shekarchi.

A late Friday amendment added $7 million in unspent federal funds to early childhood programs, split between $3 million for Head Start and Early Start Pre-K seats and $4 million for a new pilot program to expand child care eligibility to certain social workers at no additional cost.

“This is a lot of money,” said House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale, noting the historic price tag, but he supported the budget plan’s use of leftover COVID-19 pandemic rescue dollars for one-time expenditures, rather than “creating new programs that need to be funded in perpetuity.”

Chippendale, R-Coventry, added that he hoped the General Assembly next year would curb some spending.

“One of our greatest achievements was in offering major reforms in Medicaid language that cost the state nothing, but avoids potential compliance fines from the federal government, and gains greater access to federal funding,” he said.

A notable failed amendment Friday was a move by Rep. Charlene Lima, D-Cranston, to raise cost-of-living-adjustment payments by giving $1,500 annually to state pensioners, calling the 2011 pension reform under then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo “robbery.”

“They are screwing you again,” she said of House Democratic leaders when her proposed amendment was tabled by the House without a floor vote.

Senate leaders released statements late Friday saying the House budget addresses many of the chamber’s priorities.

“I have been proud to work with Speaker Joseph Shekarchi throughout this year’s budget process to help develop a responsible spending plan that serves Rhode Islanders and makes critical investments in our state’s future,” said Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence.

The Senate Finance Committee is expected to consider the fiscal 2024 budget on June 13 at 3 p.m.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.