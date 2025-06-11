House panel passes $14.3B budget that boosts primary care reimbursements for docs

By
-
THE HOUSE FINANCE COMMITEE on Tuesday approved a $14.3 million budget proposal for fiscal 2026. Pictured from left are House Finance Committee Chair Marvin L. Abney, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski./ PBN PHOTO CHRIS ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – A key House panel on Tuesday approved a $14.3 billion fiscal 2026 state budget plan by an 11-3 vote, prioritizing funding to health care, education and public transportation. The tax-and-spending package approved by the House Committee on Finance is a roughly $500,000 decrease from the previous year but $120 million up from Gov.

