Inaugural cohort of ONE Neighborhood Builders’ community health worker program graduates

PROVIDENCE – A group of 12 Greater Providence residents graduated from ONE Neighborhood Builders’ Community Health Worker Pre-Apprenticeship Program, a first-of-its-kind program that provides pathways into community health care.

“I want to congratulate the graduates of the pre-apprenticeship program,” said Jennifer Hawkins, ONE|NB’s president and executive director. “This program provides people a pathway to a career in community health and allows them to give back to their own community. We are proud to have played a part.”

The program is the first of its kind registered with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. The 12 graduates completed a five-week training program, becoming registered community health care workers. Throughout the five weeks, they received instruction and mentorship from trainers from United Way of Rhode Island Inc., Lifespan Corp., Rhode Island Parent Information Network, Project Weber, and House of Hope Community Development Corp.

“One of the reasons I joined the program was because of ONE|NB, who have given me opportunities in the past. They realized I had a passion to help others. This pre-apprenticeship training is the perfect program to help me and others in similar situations,” said Alfred Quinones, a graduate of the inaugural Pre-Apprenticeship Mission Program cohort and a resident of Olneyville. “They say ‘Family First.’ The Mission Program is all about that – helping others and families in need to the best of their abilities. I am so fortunate and blessed to be part of such a great team.”

Other organizations, including Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence Housing Authority, Providence Community Health Centers, Providence Public Libraries, Olneyville Neighborhood Association, and The Autism Project, served as collaborators on the program and helped in mentoring the students.

Upon graduation, cohort members will receive a $1,000 stipend for their time in the program, along with a certificate of completion and the opportunity to enroll in a registered Community Health Worker Apprenticeship Program.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.