Junior Achievement of R.I. raises $104K in spring fundraiser

WARWICK – Junior Achievement of Rhode Island’s Play4JA spring fundraiser has raised $104,176, the youth education support nonprofit recently announced.

Junior Achievement says 312 people from 29 local businesses participated in the nonprofit’s signature event. The fundraiser also included the Achieve-A-Bowl bowling event at Lang’s Bowlarama in Cranston, where proceeds raised supported Junior Achievement’s mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy, the nonprofit said.

“On behalf of everyone at Junior Achievement – and especially the [youths] we serve – I want to express our sincere gratitude and congratulations to everyone who dedicated their time, resources and energy to this year’s Achieve-A-Bowl,” Junior Achievement President Lee Lewis said in a statement. “Their unwavering support and dedication contributed significantly to the success of Play4JA. Each and every person and company plays a vital role in helping us make a positive difference in the lives of Rhode Island [youths].”

