Little Compton lots sell for $1.8M, highest vacant land sale in town since 2021

LITTLE COMPTON – A 2.25-acre property located next to the ocean in Little Compton recently sold for $1.8 million, making it the largest vacant land sale in the town since 2021, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyers.

The sale includes two conjoining lots at 19 Beach Drive and 21 Beach Drive in the Chace Point area of the town, according to Mott & Chace, which cited the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service when calling it the biggest land sale in the community in the past two years.

The new owners of the 2.25-acre property plan to build a beach home there, according to Mott & Chace. The Beach Drive land overlooks Little Pond Cove, with a tributary leading into the bay from a small pond that’s located right behind the newly purchased property.

“We were pleased to secure this exceptional property for our clients significantly under asking price,” said Mott & Chace sales associate Ellie Wickes. “Our clients are thrilled to build their dream beach home here and are sure to enjoy the incredible views and location for many years to come.”

- Advertisement -

Mott & Chace sales associate Liz Kinnane also represented the buyers, in addition to Wickes. The sellers of the vacant land on Beach Drive were represented by James Holland of T.L. Holland Agency.

According to Little Compton’s online property tax evaluation database, the 19 Beach Drive property was most recently valued by town assessors in 2023 as being worth $919,000. The separate 21 Beach Drive lot was most recently valued by town assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.22 million, according to the online database.

The two vacant lots were sold by Ines Yeatts and Frederick Yeatts, as co-trustees in the Ines Yeatts and Frederick Yeatts Revocable Trust, according to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the property sale. They were purchased by Jane Linden, as trustee of the Jane Linden Trust, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.