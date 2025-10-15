Longtime FarSounder leader Cheryl Zimmerman retires

WARWICK – Cheryl Zimmerman, who led FarSounder as CEO for about 20 years, last week announced her retirement.

Zimmerman had previously stepped down from the CEO role in 2022, handing the reins over to her son, Matthew Zimmerman. She remained with the company as a market development strategist and board chairperson. Zimmerman will continue “to share her knowledge and expertise” in the chairperson role despite her formal retirement, the company says.

Founded in 2001, FarSounder makes sonar technology that helps vessels detect underwater obstacles in real time.

In its announcement, the company highlighted Cheryl Zimmerman’s accomplishments in commercializing FarSounder’s technology and various industry awards.

Reflecting on her departure, Zimmerman shared words of encouragement for women and young entrepreneurs.

“I would advise all women who aspire to lead in the superyacht industry to stay focused and determined on what they want to accomplish,” she said in a statement. “A lesson I learned and would encourage other women to do is to help each other. I also encourage the next generation to embrace change and innovation. Do not forget, integrity and kindness will take you further.”

Current CEO Matthew Zimmerman said he learned a lot about running the company from his mother.

“Though FarSounder is not a family business, I was very fortunate to have been able to work so closely with my mother for many years,” he said. “Throughout our working relationship, she was always ‘Cheryl’ to me. Now I’m looking forward to spending more time with ‘Mom’ and continuing to learn from her in other ways.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.