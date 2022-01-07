Look past election year for big ideas on pandemic aid

By
-
FLUSH WITH CASH: State lawmakers have access to more money than they have things to spend it on at the start of 2022, including about $1 billion in new federal pandemic aid. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES
FLUSH WITH CASH: State lawmakers have access to more money than they have things to spend it on at the start of 2022, including about $1 billion in new federal pandemic aid. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES
While the health and financial threats posed by an ongoing pandemic remain ever-present in the Ocean State, the General Assembly begins 2022 in the fiscally enviable position of having more money to spend than members know what to do with. The incongruous nature of those circumstances is likely to make this election-year legislative session among…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR